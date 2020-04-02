live
Известные шедевры с помощью подручных средств: В США для скучающих на карантине запустили новый челлендж

Пародия на картину "Мадонна с младенцем" Фото: Twitter-страница музея Гетти

Сам музей в качестве примера представил картину "Мадонна с младенцем", где вместо ребенка использовали собаку

Музей Гетти в Лос-Анджелесе нашел способ развлечь людей во время карантина и запустил челлендж, который заключается в воссоздании известных картин с помощью вещей, которые находятся дома.

Об этом сообщается на официальном аккаунте музея в Twitter.

Все желающие должны просто выбрать любимое произведение искусства, взять три вещи из дома или любое животное или человека и повторить его.

При этом следует добавить хэштег #BetweenArtandQuarantine и #tussenkunstenquarantaine.

По ним также можно найти множество фото.

Сам музей в свою очередь в качестве пародии выбрал картину "Мадонна с младенцем", где вместо ребенка использовали маленькую собаку.

 

Вот какие пародии сделали участники челленджа:

 
 
 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We challenged you to dig into Getty's online collections and re-create artworks with objects at home, inspired by the Instagram account @tussenkunstenquarantaine aka "Between Art and Quarantine," and boy did you deliver. Swipe to see just a few of the thousands of genius re-creations. Some tips for you if you haven't taken on the challenge yet: . 1️⃣ Enlist a pet: Get your dogs, cats, bunnies, and even ferrets into the mix. 2️⃣ Make a face, strike a pose: If you’re interested in re-creating a portrait or group scene, pay attention to the facial expressions—they really make it. 3️⃣ Pay attention to lighting: Try to imagine where the light in the artwork is coming from, and orient your composition so a window or lamp is casting similar light onto the scene. 4️⃣ Think abstractly: If you’re having trouble re-creating an artwork’s appearance, try focusing on shapes over colors. 5️⃣ Make it snackable: Edible art counts too. Photograph it, then eat it! . Share your creation with the world using #betweenartandquarantine and #tussenkunstenquarataine. Keep them coming, creative geniuses.

Публикация вот Getty (@gettymuseum) 31 Мар 2020 в 12:07 PDT

 
 
 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Onder een hoedje spelen #tussenkunstenquarantaine @sandrineatmospheriste

Публикация вот Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) 31 Мар 2020 в 7:11 PDT

 
 
 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cocreating is the new living together #tussenkunstenquarantaine #usedprops✔️ #handsanitizer #tequila #kobebryant #lovetola @agneslb @larsfiliphammar

Публикация вот Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) 30 Мар 2020 в 11:56 PDT

 
 
 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#tussenkunstenquarantainechallenge #tussenkunstenquarantaine #stayinghome #betweenartandquarantine @shanewolfpheil @dide.nadie

Публикация вот La Femme Verte Photography (@marianne_pheil_) 29 Мар 2020 в 7:19 PDT

 
 
 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

St Sebastian, 1490 Святой vs Tyler, 2020. Materials: Towel, butter knives, and workout ring. @gettymuseum #betweenartandquarantine #tussenkunstenquarataine

Публикация вот Megan Kennedy (@living_kennedy) 29 Мар 2020 в 5:36 PDT

Ранее сообщалось, что Кембридж открыл онлайн-доступ к 700 учебникам на время карантина из-за коронавируса.

