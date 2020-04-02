Известные шедевры с помощью подручных средств: В США для скучающих на карантине запустили новый челлендж
Сам музей в качестве примера представил картину "Мадонна с младенцем", где вместо ребенка использовали собаку
Музей Гетти в Лос-Анджелесе нашел способ развлечь людей во время карантина и запустил челлендж, который заключается в воссоздании известных картин с помощью вещей, которые находятся дома.
Об этом сообщается на официальном аккаунте музея в Twitter.
Все желающие должны просто выбрать любимое произведение искусства, взять три вещи из дома или любое животное или человека и повторить его.
При этом следует добавить хэштег #BetweenArtandQuarantine и #tussenkunstenquarantaine.
По ним также можно найти множество фото.
Сам музей в свою очередь в качестве пародии выбрал картину "Мадонна с младенцем", где вместо ребенка использовали маленькую собаку.
Madonna and child.https://t.co/ZbnVeToUPE pic.twitter.com/7Vkl91CF6D— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020
Вот какие пародии сделали участники челленджа:
Happy to participate in the Getty Museum's quarantine portrait challenge because it was nice to do something with my comforter other than SIT ON IT ALL DAY!! . Here I am as Van Dyck's glorious "Portrait of Agostino Pallavicini"
We challenged you to dig into Getty's online collections and re-create artworks with objects at home, inspired by the Instagram account @tussenkunstenquarantaine aka "Between Art and Quarantine," and boy did you deliver. Swipe to see just a few of the thousands of genius re-creations. Some tips for you if you haven't taken on the challenge yet: . 1️⃣ Enlist a pet: Get your dogs, cats, bunnies, and even ferrets into the mix. 2️⃣ Make a face, strike a pose: If you're interested in re-creating a portrait or group scene, pay attention to the facial expressions—they really make it. 3️⃣ Pay attention to lighting: Try to imagine where the light in the artwork is coming from, and orient your composition so a window or lamp is casting similar light onto the scene. 4️⃣ Think abstractly: If you're having trouble re-creating an artwork's appearance, try focusing on shapes over colors. 5️⃣ Make it snackable: Edible art counts too. Photograph it, then eat it!
Onder een hoedje spelen
Cocreating is the new living together
In case you need a laugh today, here is my dog recreating classical art I call this photo "Hand of Dog" Happy Friday everyone! Stay safe (stop and hoarding toilet paper!!)
#tussenkunstenquarantainechallenge
